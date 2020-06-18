Charles Ekstein

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles J. "Chuck" Ekstein

September 9, 1956-June 12, 2020

Charles J. "Chuck" Ekstein, 63, of Loma, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence of natural causes.

Chuck was cremated and a memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in care of the family.

Chuck was born on Sept. 9, 1956, in David City, to Frank C. and Lillian (Masek) Ekstein. He attended local elementary schools and went on to graduate from Aquinas High School in 1974. He was currently working as a meat cutter at the Wahoo Locker in Wahoo.

Chuck was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his Bud Light beer, playing Tarock and Pitch card games, being around people and telling stories and jokes. He was an amateur body builder, winning several trophies in his younger years. He loved his firearms and getting together at the black powder rendezvous. He was a past member of Assumption Church in Dwight.

Chuck is survived by his siblings: Margaret (Steve) Pierce of Oakland, Iowa, Elizabeth (Dick) Kuncl of Lowell, Arkansas, Francis (Joan) Ekstein of Ulysses, John (Joyce) Ekstein of Otoe, Teresa Ekstein of Lincoln, Joseph (Andrea) Ekstein of Dwight and Grace Campbell of Lawrence, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.