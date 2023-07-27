Charles J. ‘Chuck' Novacek

March 19, 1930 – July 16, 2023

Charles J. ‘Chuck' Novacek was born in Dwight, Nebraska, to Charles A. and Florence Novacek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Lou (Lavicky); and brother, Gilbert.

He is survived by his three children, Dale (Lori) Novacek, Kay (Greg) Barmettler and Alan Novacek; eight grandchildren, Beth (Novacek) Carr, Brian Novacek, Kimberly and Nicolle Barmettler and Taylor, Carly, Lauren and Willow Novacek; four great-grandchildren, June Carr, Georgia Carr, Charlie Novacek and Nora Novacek; brother, Jerome (Doreen) Novacek; and sister, Connie Hotovy.

He received his schooling at Dwight Assumption grade school and high school, graduating with the class of 1948. After two years of college, he entered the Army on Jan. 7, 1951. He served three years as a sergeant with the Army headquarters unit near Stuttgart, Germany. He was discharged on Dec. 22, 1953. Chuck was a member of the American Legion Post 110 in Dwight, Nebraska.

In January 1954, he began a 34-year career with Ford Motor Co. in their Omaha district sales office. He held many positions in the field and in the office. In a downsizing move the district office was closed in March of 1988. In retirement, Chuck worked 25 years as a volunteer at Bergan Mercy Medical Center.

On April 7, 1956, Chuck was married to Mary Lou Lavicky at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska. Chuck and Mary Lou enjoyed family get-togethers, travel, playing cards, dining out, golf and more. Chuck and Mary Lou were original parishioners and members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 52 years.

Chuck was an avid golfer and was in charge of a senior golf league for 20+ years. He made many lasting friendships with members in the league and through other golf outings in the area. His favorite sports teams were Nebraska, Creighton and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. In early 2017, Chuck and Mary Lou spent four months in an assisted living facility. Then Mary Lou transferred to a skilled care facility and Chuck moved into a retirement community primarily because of his failing eyesight. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his many friends, and he was fully devoted to Mary Lou and his family. He would often comment, “God is good, Life is good.”

Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Heafey-Heafey-Hoffman Mortuary in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha, with Fr. Andy Roza celebrating the Mass.

Graveside service and interment were held at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Church, St. Joan of Arc Church, or the family.