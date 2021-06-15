Charlotte Rerucha

Charlotte Josephine Rerucha

May 26, 1937 - June 8, 2021

She was united in marriage to Adrian Rerucha on May 6, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. Charlotte wore many hats in her lifetime. She cooked for hired men on the farm in Atkinson, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary in a legal firm in Geneva, Nebraska. She worked and cared for many elderly people in their homes, cooking, cleaning and running their errands. In 1978, Charlotte and Adrian made their home in Grand Island. In 1980, they lost their home to the tornadoes that ravaged Grand Island. They built a new home that Charlotte and Adrian were very proud of. She worked as a waitress at the Meves Bowl, the Yancy Hotel and the Conoco Café.