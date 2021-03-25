Christina Fiedler

Christina Rosalie Fiedler

June 2, 1919 - March 16, 2021

Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, Nebraska. Celebrant was the Rev. Christopher Goodwin. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, Nebraska. Interment at St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery, Davey, Nebraska. The Rosary and funeral services were livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

Christina was born June 2, 1919, in rural Brainard, Nebraska, to Theodore and Christine (Ratkovec) Kudlacek. Christina graduated from Brainard High School. On Jan. 28, 1941, she was united in marriage to Henry Fiedler in Loma, Nebraska.

Christina was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, Nebraska, and she was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed baking, sewing and caring for her family. She was a sweet, classy lady who enjoyed dancing and polka music.