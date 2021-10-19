Cindy Pitzer

Cindy McElravy Pitzer

April 3, 1962 – October 3, 2021

Cindy McElravy Pitzer, 59, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City with the Rev. Dan Spearow officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Cindy was born on April 3, 1962, in David City, Nebraska to Harold and Jane (Rech) McElravy. She attended David City High School; Lincoln School of Commerce; and The University of Nebraska, Business College. She was instrumental at NEBCO Construction in Lincoln and previously worked at KV Vet in David City.

Survivors include daughters, Justine Pitzer of Omaha and Jenna Pitzer of Lincoln; mother, Jane McElravy of David City; siblings, Loren (Dave) Long Beach of California, Larry (Lois) of Missoula, Montana, Randy (Betsy) of Omaha and Kaye (Bryan) Bielski of Hurricane, Utah; several nieces and nephews, LJ (Emily) McElravy of Lincoln; Amber (Curtis) of Southern, Saskatoon, Canada; Sam McElravy of Lincoln; Maggie (Cody) Edelman of Omaha; Andy (Kelsey) Lake of Lincoln; and Cassy Gladwin of Missoula, Montana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold McElravy; and grandparents, Ray and Elsie (Crocker) McElravy and Joseph R. and Mae (Coufal) Rech.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City in charge of arrangements.