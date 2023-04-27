Clarence Edward Greguras

May 25, 1941 - April 17, 2023

Clarence Edward Greguras, 81, entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2023.

The gathering of family and friends was held Friday, April 21, 2023, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Rosary was held on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. with the funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. Committal was Saturday, April 22 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Cemetery in rural Bee.

He was born on May 25, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Edward and Marie (Hain) Greguras. He graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1959. Following high school, Clarence entered the U.S. Navy until 1962.

Clarence was employed at the Bee Elevator, Hain TV in David City and the US Post Office (Seward) (1967-1999). Clarence was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Brainard Legion Post 273 and was a lector and parishioner in St. Wenceslaus (Bee) and Holy Trinity (Brainard) Catholic Churches.

Clarence was united in marriage to Barbara Karel on Jan. 22, 1966. From this union two sons and a daughter were born: Robert Edward, Jean Marie and Gary John. Clarence and Barbara were married for 33 years before Barbara died on Sept. 1, 1999. During their marriage they resided in Bee, Nebraska, and were members of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. On Nov. 29, 2002, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Clarence married Charlotte Swanda. Charlotte preceded Clarence in death on Dec. 30, 2019.

Clarence is survived by his sons, Bob (Tamara Arnce) and Gary and stepdaughters, Mary (Tom) Dobesh and Kaye (James) Nichols; stepgrandchildren, Megan and Alex Beckman and Anthony, Christopher and Benjamin Nichols; sister, Mary Beth (Sam) Smith; brothers-in-law, Dave Egr, John Holsan Sr. and Stanley (Bud) Karel; sisters-in-law, Linda Egr, Cathy Greguras, Emily Greguras and Mary Lee Hain; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Greguras; first wife, Barbara (Karel); second wife, Charlotte (Swanda); daughter, Jean Marie; father-in law, Stanley Karel; mother-in-law, Ann Karel; brothers, William and Edward Jr.; brother-in-law, Marion Hain; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie Holsan, Carol Karel and Nancy Karel; and niece, Debbie Holsan.

Memorials in care of Aquinas High School, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee or Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.