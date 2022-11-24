Cyril Svoboda

Cyril 'Cy' Svoboda
August 9, 1925 - November 16, 2022
Cyril "Cy" Svoboda, 97, of David City, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Appleton Assumption Church in rural David City with Fr. Brian Connor as celebrant. Burial was in the Assumption Cemetery.
Cy was born on Aug. 9, 1925, to Anton and Stacia (Sabata) Svoboda at home near Appleton, Nebraska. He was one of 16 children. Cy attended country school until eighth grade and left school to work on the family farm alongside his parents and siblings. On June 13, 1950, he married Irene Andel at Assumption Church in Appleton, Nebraska. Five children were born to this union. They were married for 68 years before Irene's passing in 2019. Cy dedicated his life to working on the farm, raising cattle up until the age of 84. When not on the farm, Cy could be found traveling with family and napping on the front lawn after lunch. He always found time for family and friends to play a card game and drink a cervené pivo. Cy remained true to the five “C's” in his life: Church, Children, Cows, Cards and Corn.
Cy is survived by his children, Carolee Svoboda of Lincoln, John (Dee) Svoboda of Lincoln, Mary Ann Mattingly of David City, Jim Svoboda of David City and Randy (Barb) Svoboda of David City; his sister, Elsie Ponec of David City; his brother, Valerian (Joan) of David City; 15 grandchildren, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Svoboda, Nicole (Shane) Chiles, Trevor (Niki) Svoboda, Anna (Trevor) Krenk, Benjamin Mattingly, Emma (Travis) Leivian, Jane Mattingly and fiancé Lucas Manganaro, Steven (Elizabeth) Svoboda, Megan Svoboda, Melissa Svoboda, Miles Svoboda, Bailey Svoboda, Macy Svoboda, Reese Svoboda, Rylan Svoboda; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene; his parents; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Memorials requested to The Senior Center or family wishes.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.