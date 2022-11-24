Cyril Svoboda

Cyril 'Cy' Svoboda

August 9, 1925 - November 16, 2022

Cy was born on Aug. 9, 1925, to Anton and Stacia (Sabata) Svoboda at home near Appleton, Nebraska. He was one of 16 children. Cy attended country school until eighth grade and left school to work on the family farm alongside his parents and siblings. On June 13, 1950, he married Irene Andel at Assumption Church in Appleton, Nebraska. Five children were born to this union. They were married for 68 years before Irene's passing in 2019. Cy dedicated his life to working on the farm, raising cattle up until the age of 84. When not on the farm, Cy could be found traveling with family and napping on the front lawn after lunch. He always found time for family and friends to play a card game and drink a cervené pivo. Cy remained true to the five “C's” in his life: Church, Children, Cows, Cards and Corn.