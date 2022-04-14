Dale Braasch

September 21, 1933 - April 8, 2022

Dale Braasch, 88, of Rising City, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Kevin Stellick officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City and one hour prior to services on Wednesday, at the church. Committal with military honors at Circle Mound Cemetery. Lunch in the church hall following the committal.

Dale was born on Sept. 21, 1933, to John and Frieda (Poppe) Braasch in David City, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City. He attended the Immanuel Lutheran Country School and Rising City Public School, graduating in 1952. He joined the Army in 1954 and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and also in Verdun France until 1956. He returned to Rising City and began to help his parents farm. He married LaDean (Byam) of Ulysses on June 26, 1960. To this union, five children were born.

Dale loved farming and raising animals with his family. He was always there to help his children and grandchildren with their 4-H animal projects. Throughout his years, he enjoyed painting vehicles, watching and reading about airplanes, woodworking projects, Husker sports and an occasional concert. He enjoyed watching the kids in their sport activities and was proud of everything they did.

Dale was able to put to use his maintainer skills he learned in the army when he became the road maintainer operator for Reading Township and later Butler County. He took pride in his work on the gravel roads and there were very few snow drifts that could beat him.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City until recently transferring his membership to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City.

Dale is survived by his wife, LaDean; children, Brian Braasch of Rising City, Kurt (Zoann) Braasch of Columbus, Leah Braasch of Rising City, Lorna (Galen) Wescoatt of Wood River and Karla (Randy) Wingard of Rising City; grandchildren, Jessica Braasch of North Platte, Jon and Joey Braasch of Columbus, Jordan Wescoatt of Wood River, Brooke (Nick) Andromidas of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Natalie and Colin Wingard of Rising City; great-grandchildren, Keith and Melody Braasch of North Platte; one sister, Dorothy (Braasch) Lewis of Seward; sister-in-law, Janice (Alt) Braasch of Rising City; sister-in-law, Joyce (Herb) Hallgren of Florida; sister-in-law, Janelle Byam of Lincoln; and brother-in-law, Kenny (Cheryl) Byam of Ansley, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frieda Braasch; brother, Robert Braasch; and brother-in-law, Dean Lewis.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.