Daniel Kozisek

Daniel G. Kozisek

June 19, 1931 - April 22, 2020

Daniel G. Kozisek, 88, of Ainsworth, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Brown County Hospital.

He was born on June 19, 1931, to William and Lillian (Semin) Kozisek, on a farm near Surprise, Nebraska. Dan graduated from Marietta High School and attended Wayne State College. He was married to Pauline Birkel on Feb. 25, 1952. In 1960, Dan and Pauline, along with their children, Colleen, Mark, and Greg, moved to Ainsworth where he owned and operated Ainsworth Motors for more than 30 years.

Dan's marriage was central to his life. Together, he shared a 61-year marriage with Pauline. The two traveled extensively, visiting 44 states and 16 foreign countries, all while wintering in Florida for the last 30 years of their time together.

Outside of his family, he was most proud of his community involvement. Dan's faith guided his life. His civic involvement and desire to improve the lives of people who lived in Ainsworth stemmed from that faith. He, with others, sought to improve the services provided to the people of Ainsworth by promoting, raising funds and contributing to projects such as the building of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the original doctor's clinic, the Brown County Hospital and Cottonwood Villa.