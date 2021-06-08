Darlene M. Divis

January 26, 1938 - June 2, 2021

Darlene Divis was born on Jan. 26, 1938, on the farm between Brainard and Dwight to John and Emily (Houdek) Kresse. She married Eugene Divis on April 11, 1956, at Dwight Assumption Church, and four children were born to this union. Darlene was a hardworking wife, mother and caregiver. She loved to work outside in her flowers and doing yardwork. She enjoyed cooking and helping others in many different ways. She looked forward to her daily Dr. Pepper and a bowl of ice cream. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church and St. Mary's Guild in David City. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.