Darlene Emilie Kouma

June 10, 1953 - March 4, 2023

Darlene Emilie Kouma was born on June 10, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to John A. and Emilie (Trousil) Osmera and passed away on March 4, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 69 years, 8 months and 22 days.

Visitation was from 1-4 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Family received friends from 6-7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with the Rev. Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment was at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.

Darlene attended Assumption Grade School and Archbishop Ryan High School in Omaha. She attended MTCC in Omaha and earned an LPN degree. She worked for Medical Personnel Pool and Homemaker's Upjohn.

On Jan. 10, 1976, she was united in marriage to Edward Kouma of Dwight, Nebraska, and to this union one daughter, Melanie, was born. Darlene lived on the family farm until 2009 when she moved to Seward after the death of her husband. She was employed at East Butler Schools in food service for nine years before going to work at the Seward Public Schools in food service for 11 years. Darlene enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and trying new recipes. She loved being with her grandchildren, praying for people and making people smile with her jokes.

Darlene was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska, and later joined St. Vincent de Paul Church in Seward, Nebraska. She was active in the Altar Society, was an officer several times, taught and was the coordinator of the CCD program for 11 years. Darlene was one of the original adorers at Eucharistic Adoration since its beginning in October of 1997. She also began reading at church in 2004.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Joel Wesely; grandchildren, Lillian, Kaitlyn, Gianna, Joseph and Isaac Wesely; brother, Eugene Osmera of Lincoln; and a host of friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kouma; parents, John and Emilie Osmera; and grandparents, John and Anna Trousil and John and Mary Osmera.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic education (Pius or Aquinas Catholic Schools), Masses or to the Assumption Catholic Church Parish.

