David Egger Sr.

David L. Egger Sr

May 24, 1952 - February 4, 2022

David L. Egger Sr, 69, of David City, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Family will greet friends from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. at the church with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

David Egger was born on May 24, 1952 at Columbus, Nebraska to Walter and Lorraine (Ewert) Egger. He attended local schools, graduating from Columbus Scotus High School in 1970. In his younger days, he was very involved in farming in the Platte County area. He moved to Butler County in 1981, where he worked at both Timpte and Henningson Foods a few years. He then started his own construction/carpentry company, EZ Construction. He later went to work as a facility maintenance engineer at the Family Resource Center, where he remained for over 15 years. He also was a bus driver and maintenance worker for East Butler Schools for several years and later drove a bus for Aquinas High School. He was currently driving a bus for David City Public Schools until his death.

He loved music and self-taught himself to play the piano, organ and accordion and eventually formed his own country/rock band in 1980 called Carolina. He later formed a new band, High Caliber, in 1990. After he semi-retired, Dave continued to fill in when needed. He played in various bands for over two decades. His bands played all over the Midwest and were a big part of his life.

Dave was a #1 grandpa and loved spending time with family. He enjoyed his casino trips, especially playing his Triple 777 machines. Sevens were his favorite number, so much, that he married Sue Schroeder on 7-7-07 in Las Vegas. He was an excellent country dancer and enjoyed listening to polka music, playing his accordion, traveling, especially to Mexico, the Colorado Mountains, Yellowstone, Niagara Falls and he even visited Germany. He always made sure to attend his kids and grandkids events when he was able.

He is survived by his wife, Sue of David City; children, Mark (Amy) of Boone, Iowa; Jamie (Robyn) of Aurora; Mike (Michele) of Lincoln; Elizabeth Egger of Columbus; David Egger Jr of Hastings; Jami (Karl) Heiman of David City; Jenny (James) Schultz of Bellwood; Jacy (Danny) Divis of David City and Jacob Schwartz of David City; one brother, Gary (Teresa) Egger of Burwell; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin daughter, Ann Elizabeth; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Harvey Ditter; and nephew, Dillon Egger.

Memorials be given in care of the family.