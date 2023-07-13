David A. ‘Jack' Svoboda

January 15, 1954 - June 27, 2023

David "Jack" Svoboda was born on Jan. 15, 1954 to Lad and Margie (Rech) Svoboda at David City, Nebraska. He attended elementary through high school, graduating from Aquinas High School in 1972. Jack worked for Arps Sand and Gravel for several years, before joining the Butler County Road Department as a maintainer operator. He worked for the county for nearly 20 years before retiring. After retirement, he went to work at the Fargo Plant in David City for a few years. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, tinkering in his garage and working with his hands. He was the cook at family gatherings, with his specialty being a duck dinner. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially following the Huskers.