David A. ‘Jack' Svoboda
January 15, 1954 - June 27, 2023
David A. "Jack" Svoboda, 69, of Bruno passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. Jack's wishes were to be cremated.
David "Jack" Svoboda was born on Jan. 15, 1954 to Lad and Margie (Rech) Svoboda at David City, Nebraska. He attended elementary through high school, graduating from Aquinas High School in 1972. Jack worked for Arps Sand and Gravel for several years, before joining the Butler County Road Department as a maintainer operator. He worked for the county for nearly 20 years before retiring. After retirement, he went to work at the Fargo Plant in David City for a few years. Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, tinkering in his garage and working with his hands. He was the cook at family gatherings, with his specialty being a duck dinner. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially following the Huskers.
Jack is survived by his mother, Margie of Bruno; his brother, Marvin Svoboda of Schuyler; sister, Sherri Svoboda of Lincoln; and niece, Emily (Sam) Barg of Plattsmouth.
Jack was preceded in death by his father in 2005.
A memorial Mass was held on Friday, July 7 at St. Anthony's Church in Bruno with Fr. William Holoubek as celebrant. Burial was in St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Memorials may be designated to the family.
Arrangements handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.