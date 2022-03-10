Dean DeWispelare

Dean Donald DeWispelare

December 23, 1969 – March 2, 2022

Funeral service for Dean Donald DeWispelare will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 at St. Wenceslaus, 15353 Pacific Street in Omaha. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, also at St. Wenceslaus.

Dean is survived by his wife, Sabrina DeWispelare; children, Cole (Amanda) DeWispelare, Bailey DeWispelare (Nick), Cazzie DeWispelare and Lawson DeWispelare; mother, Patricia DeWispelare; sisters, Dee (Jerry) Kabourek and Dawn (Chris) Grooms; in-laws: Sharron (Bill) Haas, Mary Roncka and her children, Lezlie (Carl) Falcone and Yayle (Christy) Roncka; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, 3D Dental family, many friends and beloved pets.

Dean was preceded in death by Don DeWispelare, Emil Klement, Gene Roncka, his grandparents, uncle, and aunts.