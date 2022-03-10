 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean DeWispelare

  • 0
Dean DeWispelare

Dean Donald DeWispelare

December 23, 1969 – March 2, 2022

Funeral service for Dean Donald DeWispelare will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 at St. Wenceslaus, 15353 Pacific Street in Omaha. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, also at St. Wenceslaus.

Dean is survived by his wife, Sabrina DeWispelare; children, Cole (Amanda) DeWispelare, Bailey DeWispelare (Nick), Cazzie DeWispelare and Lawson DeWispelare; mother, Patricia DeWispelare; sisters, Dee (Jerry) Kabourek and Dawn (Chris) Grooms; in-laws: Sharron (Bill) Haas, Mary Roncka and her children, Lezlie (Carl) Falcone and Yayle (Christy) Roncka; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, 3D Dental family, many friends and beloved pets.

Dean was preceded in death by Don DeWispelare, Emil Klement, Gene Roncka, his grandparents, uncle, and aunts.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News