Deborah "Debbie" Jarus

Deborah “Debbie” Lea (Odle) Jarus

April 22, 1961 - February 12, 2021

Deborah “Debbie” Lea (Odle) Jarus, 59, of Kelseyville, California, passed away Feb. 12, 2021.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Francis of Assisi in Wichita, Kansas. Debbie will be laid to rest in the Garden of the Last Supper in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

She was born to Harold and Trudie Odle on April 22, 1961, in Salina, Kansas. Debbie found her calling in caring for others as a nurse, and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Wichita State University in 1984.

The light of Debbie's life was her four sons, Thaddeus (Amanda) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Gavin (Andrea) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bryant (Morgen) of Lakeport, California, and Seth of Pocatello, Idaho. Debbie was immensely proud of her four sons and leaves behind a beautiful legacy in them.

She loved taking road trips, seeing friends and was always up to share a bottle (or, preferably, box!) of wine. She was happiest when she was able to have her family together.