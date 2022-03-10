Debra Stranberg

Debra (Waterman) Stranberg

September 20, 1955 - March 4, 2022

Debra was born Sept. 20, 1955 in Gordon, Nebraska, to Sidney and Wanda Waterman. Debra attended and graduated from Gordon High School in 1973. From there, she graduated from Chadron State College in 1977 with a bachelor of science in education. Debra then made the move to Central City, Nebraska, to teach. She then met her husband in Central City and married Randy Stranberg on July 8, 1978. To their union two children were born: Bradley Michael (9-28-1981) and Scott Randel (11-29-1984). Debra, Randy and Bradley moved to David City where their second son Scott was born. Debra decided to take on the heavy task of raising two children while putting teaching on hold. After her children were in school, she continued her education and received her master's in professional counseling at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She had a passion for helping others and fulfilled that passion by working at East Butler High School as the guidance counselor, where she ultimately retired in 2011. Debra has always been an active member in the United Methodist Church. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, Rylie and Lincoln Stranberg. Along with spending time with family, she enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, movies, ice cream (or anything sweet in general), attending family sporting events, dogs, cats and being in company with friends.