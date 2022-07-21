Delmar 'Fred' Polacek

August 12, 1937 - July 16, 2022

Delmar "Fred" Polacek, 84, of Surprise, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby with the Rev. Michael Ventri as celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday 5-7 with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation continued Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Shelby Cemetery with military honors. Lunch followed at the Legion Hall.

Delmar was born in David City on Aug. 12, 1937, to Fred and Sophie (Dobesh) Polacek. He attended Rising City Schools and graduated from Rising City High School. Following service in the United States Army, he married Evelyn Critel on April 18, 1959, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in York. They lived on the family farm and Delmar farmed his entire life. He was an avid reader and loved to keep friends and family "informed," sending them reading suggestions pertinent to their particular circumstances. He and Evelyn enjoyed square dancing and attending all activities of their grandchildren. Delmar loved his grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of two great-grandchildren in August. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Shelby American Legion Post # 296.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Surprise; son, Brian (Traci) Polacek of Sac City, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Judy (Rob) Formanek of Bennington; three grandchildren, Casey (Beka) Polacek, Jenna (Vince) Colletti, Will Polacek and Annie Henry; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Polacek; and sister and brother-in-law, Selma (Dwaine) Schmit.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements