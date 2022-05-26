Delores Veskrna

March 11, 1937 - May 15, 2022

Delores Veskrna, widow of Don, of Lincoln, formerly of David City, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Old Cheney Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Chermok Funeral Home in David City. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, next to her husband, Don.

Delores was born March 11, 1937 in Bradshaw, Nebraska, to Alfred and Ruth (Garwood) Quick. She graduated from Fairmont, Nebraska. On May 10, 1958 she was united in marriage to Donald Veskrna. Family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were Delores's passion in her life. Donald was her soulmate and the love of her life.

Delores is survived by her daughters: Karen (Rod) Roth of Lincoln and Kathy (Jerry Adams) Dobesh of Lincoln; wife of the late Kelly Veskrna, Mary Veskrna of Bellwood; grandchildren, Jake (Caroline) Veskrna, Kurt (Breanna) Veskrna, Hannah (Ryan) Worm, Andrew Roth, Michelle (David Carr) Roth, Janelle (Joe) Cardwell, Julie (Spencer Martin) Dobesh, Jessica (David Hickman) Danielson, Jenny (Eugene) Harris and Rebecca (Ricky Davis) Dobesh; great-grandchildren, Benton Veskrna, Lleyton Stewart, Damien Carr, Jaelynn, Jasper, Cody and Josie Cardwell, Brinley and Jazlynn Martin, Aaliyah, Sophiyah, Tyesen, Carsyn Danielson and Serenity Hickman, Jayden Dobesh, Jeremiah and Johnny Harris, Ja'Quavion Dobesh, Renity and Vanity Davis; siblings, Donna (Harry) Rathje and James Quick; and sisters-in-laws, Mary Quick, Diane (Bill) Payne and Sharon Veskrna.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Quick; husband, Don Veskrna; son, Kelly Veskrna; grandson, Louis Dobesh; and siblings, John, Robert and Richard Quick.

Memorials may be directed to family wishes.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.