DeLoris Farran

February 22, 1923-April 23, 2020

DeLoris Farran, 97, of Stanton, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Graveside funeral service and committal will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, at the Stanton Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

DeLoris was born Feb. 22, 1923, in Verdel, to Jorgen and Tina (Christensen) Jorgensen. She attended area schools and graduated from high school. She then earned a teaching certificate and taught school for a short time. On Oct. 3, 1942, she married Lyle R. Farran in Butte. They lived and ranched in Holt County, moved to Meadow Grove where they ran an implement store, and in 1953, moved to Stanton where they farmed and raised cattle. DeLoris was a homemaker and also the bookkeeper for the farm. She was a member of the Busy Bells and Stanton VFW Auxiliary.

DeLoris is survived by one daughter, Jodene (Joey) Carter of Middleburg, Florida; two sons, Darrell (Brenda) Farran of Eldorado Springs, Missouri and Douglas (JoAnn) Farran of David City; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.