Deloris Navratil

Deloris M. Navratil

May 22, 1929 - February 26, 2022

Deloris M. Navratil was born on May 22, 1929, near Loma, Nebraska to Joseph and Mary (Houdek) Petrzilka and passed away on Feb. 26, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 92 years, 9 months and 4 days.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Rosary is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska with the Rev. Raymond Jansen and the Rev. Brendan Kelly concelebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery in Loma, Nebraska.

Deloris grew up in Loma and attended Brainard High School where she graduated with the class of 1946. She was united in marriage on May 17, 1949, to Milo Navratil at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Loma. The couple lived in Fremont while Milo attended Midland College. They then moved to Bee, Nebraska. Deloris worked as the head day cook at Dale's Steakhouse and then at the Dandy Lion Inn for several years. She was a longtime member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church where she taught CCD and was an officer of the Altar Society.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her sons, Ken (Deb) Navratil of Tilden and Mark (Jody) Navratil of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Tony (Kyra) Navratil of Lincoln, Matt (Molly) Navratil of Tilden and Drew, Dylan, Mackenzy and Mitchell Navratil of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren, Alivia, William, Sophia and Bennett all of Lincoln and Milo, Leo and Arlo Navratil of Tilden; brother, Joe Petrzilka of Lincoln; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Petrzilka; husband, Milo; two sisters, Adeline (Walt) Geiger and Marcy (Rudy) Svoboda; and sister-in-law, Leona Petrzilka.

Memorials to the St. Wenceslaus Altar Society in Bee, Nebraska.

