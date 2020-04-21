Dennis Armstrong

Dennis James Armstrong

December 12, 1954-April 20, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present. There will be a private vigil service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown funeral Home.

Dennis James Armstrong was born on Dec. 12, 1954, in Axtell, Kansas, to Sam and Mary Ann (Engelken) Armstrong. He grew up in Seneca, Kansas, before moving to David City. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1972. He was married to Jean Wunderlich on Oct. 28, 1978, in Columbus. Dennis worked for Cornhusker Public Power from October 1991 to January 2017. He loved to ride his Harley as well as take his family to Lake Ericson where they enjoyed floating down the Cedar River, taking trips up the river road looking for deer, watching wildlife and sitting around the campfire and watching shooting stars. He also enjoyed the Kansas City Jayhawks basketball and Kansas City Royals baseball. He was also an avid NASCAR racing fan.