Dennis Frohner

Dennis D. Frohner

December 4, 1930-May 26, 2020

Dennis D. Frohner, 89, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born Dec. 4, 1930, on a farm near Weston, to James and Josephine (Kucera) Frohner.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, with Celebrant, Rev. Joseph Faulkner. Visitation will be from 5-7 on Friday, May 29, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. Military honors by U.S. National Guard and American Legion #308. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or American Legion #308.

Dennis attended District 68 Country School. Dennis was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1954. He was very proud of his time spent in the service. He was stationed in Alaska and experienced some hardships traveling by sea and rail to get to Alaska and back. He met several life-long friends in Alaska.