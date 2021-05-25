Dennis LaPage Sr.

Dennis R. LaPage Sr.

October 24, 1938 - May 10, 2021

Dennis R. LaPage Sr. passed away at this home on May 10, 2021, at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 16 days, with his wife, Bambi, and daughter, Renee.

Private family services are being planned.

Dennis R. LaPage Sr. was born on Oct. 24, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Norman K. and Elsa F. (Dahlberg) LaPage.

Dennis grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he attended school. He entered into the U.S. Army on March 15, 1956. He served in France where he was a heavy vehicle driver, defused bombs and was a sharpshooter. Dennis was honorably discharged on March 9, 1962. Dennis worked as a carpenter, ornamental iron welder and played in country bands. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, working on cars, flying and gardening. Dennis was a member of the NRA.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Dennis.

Survivors include his wife, Bambi LaPage; son, Reed LaPage; daughter, Renee (Jeff) Hartman; son, Thomas Willhite; and brother, Doug (Lois) LaPage.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Elsa LaPage; and grandson, Justin Haase.

Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, was entrusted with the arrangements.