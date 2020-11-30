Dennis Riha

Dennis Louis Riha

Dennis Louis Riha was born on Oct. 21, 1942, in David City, Nebraska, to Raymond F. and Lucille M. (Bouc) Riha. He attended West Olive School District to grade six and later St. Mary's School. When Dennis was 7-years-old, he was watching his dad and two other men load wheat out of a grain bin where he had climbed to the top. He slipped and fell into the bin of wheat. With quick thinking of his father and artificial respiration by the other men, they were able to save Dennis's life. Mr. Riha pulled the boards off the wooden bin to extricate Dennis from the bin. Dennis was taken to be examined by a doctor and then released.

For much of his life, he did mechanic work and could repair just about anything. He worked for George Janak Repairs in Rising City and later as an electrician for Eschliman Electric in David City. His passion was farming. He joined the Nebraska National Guard in 1963 and was a member until 1968. On June 15, 1968, he married Aldeen Niemann and together they raised one son, Jerod, while continuing their farm life.