Dolores M. Benes

August 18, 1928 - March 6, 2023

Dolores M. Benes, 94, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, Nebraska, with the Rev. Matthew Zimmer as celebrant. Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023, with 7 p.m. rosary all at the church. Interment was at St. Mary Cemetery, Valparaiso, Nebraska.

She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in rural Valparaiso, Nebraska, to Richard and Mary (Vlach) Potter. Dolores attended country school until the eighth grade. On June 24, 1947, Dolores was united in marriage to Ermin Benes at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Nebraska. They farmed and raised cattle for many years.

Dolores was a member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, PCCW, St. Jude League and the Association of the Miraculous Medal. She enjoyed gardening, baking, Polka dances and Polka music. She never missed the All-Star Polka Show every Sunday. Dolores always looked forward to the holidays with family and she loved family gatherings in the kitchen.

She is survived by her children, Fred (Linda) Benes, Ron (Sue) Benes, Dan (Collie) Benes, Diane (Steve) Schmit, Mike (Joyce) Benes and Denise (Jud) Baldridge; daughters-in-law, Karen Benes and Lona Benes; 32 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Betty Potter; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermin Benes; sons, Melvin Benes and Myron Benes; grandson, Scott Benes; parents, Richard and Mary Potter; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Chapman) Benes; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Lillian) Potter, Robert Potter and Ben (Helen) Potter.

Memorials to Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post #371 or Bishop Neumann High School.

