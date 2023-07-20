Don Dale Dietz ‘Grandpa'

June 5, 1941 - July 12, 2023

Don was born on June 5, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Louis and Blanche Dietz. He attended school in Orleans, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Melva James on Oct. 4, 1970, in Wilox, Nebraska. He worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad from 1970 to 1980. In 1981 the family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, where he began to work at Monfort Meat Packing Plant. He worked there from 1981 to 1990. From Monfort's he went to work at Chief's Industries until he retired in 1996. In 2009, he moved to Columbus, Nebraska, to take in their oldest grandson, Chris, to finish high school. They then moved to Laramine, Wyoming so that Chris could attend schooling at Wyo-tech for automotive technology. In 2014 Don and Melva moved to David City, Nebraska. Don enjoyed traveling to Harlingen, Texas to spend time with grandkids and great grandchildren. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed going out on the boat with his grandsons and great-grandkids fishing, playing cards with family and friends and going to the great-grandkids' sporting activities. He also enjoyed going to pumpkin patches, Nebraska football games and to comedy shows with his granddaughter and her husband. He had a big love for Nebraska football that no loss could ever diminish. He was known as grandpa (papa coffee) to everyone and he loved everyone so much. He will be missed by so many.