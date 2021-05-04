Donald Dolezal

In July 1996, Don fulfilled a lifelong dream of flying a B-17 bomber when Doug and he were able to fly “Aluminum Overcast” when it was in Lincoln. In 1998, Don, Margaret and Doug went to the Czech Republic and were able to visit the village where Don's dad was originally from.

Don loved his animals and had three through the years that were very special to him. “Daisy” the border collie who was his sidekick and driving partner. He couldn't get the door open fast enough on the pickup or truck for her. “Bullits” the lamb who use to love to ride in the cab of the pickup with Don and Daisy. Bullits would always "baa" when someone would walk by the pickup when it was parked by the COOP in Brainard. And lately his cat “Problem” who loved to lay on Don's lap when he was sitting in the garage or outside.

Many of Don and Margaret's activities centered around Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, their children and the Brainard community. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Choir for 70 years. Don was an Acolyte, and he and Margaret were Eucharistic Ministers and Rosary leaders for over 25 years. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus member of Council 8889 Holy Trinity Parish and a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member of Assembly 3301 David City. Don was also a former member of the Brainard Municipal Band.