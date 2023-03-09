Donald J. 'Don' Hilger

December 20, 1950 - March 4, 2023

Donald J. “Don” Hilger, 72 of David City, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska with the Rev. Brian Connor as celebrant. Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all a Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Additional visitation is on Thursday one hour before the service at the church. Committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City with military honors by Dwight American Legion Post #110 and the U.S. Navy Honor guard.

Donald “Don” J Hilger was born on Dec. 20, 1950, to Sylvester “Les” and Emily (Hanus) Hilger. Don attended St Mary's Elementary School and Aquinas Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1969. Throughout those years he participated in football, basketball, track and played baseball in the summer as well as helping on the family farm west of David City, Nebraska.

Don enlisted into United States Navy after high school and attended basic training at Great Lakes Naval Center in Chicago, Illinois. He went to aircraft carrier flight deck operations school in Tennessee. He was then assigned to the USS Camden and was transferred to USS Ranger Vietnam service Gulf of Tonkin 1970-1971. After serving in Vietnam, Don returned home and worked for the State Department of Roads in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska, and later worked at the meat packing plant in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Don married Sandy (Goetzinger) on Oct. 27, 1979, in Petersburg, Nebraska, and had one son. He then worked for the street department of David City and also worked at the David City Park and Auditorium. Don served as one term of county commissioner of Butler County. He worked at FLEXcon and in his remaining years worked at Bomgaars in Columbus, Nebraska. He was a member of Dwight Legion Post 110 and District 15 Commander 2018-2019 VFW, VFW Post 5814 David City and past commander of that Post 1983-1984. He was part of the state American Legion C and Y Committee and was 2017-2018 VFW Post Quartermasters All-State team. He was a member of 40 and 8, 841 Columbus Nebraska group. Don was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. Don and Sandy enjoyed going to car races, and playing cards. They attended their kids and grandchildren's events and loved spending time with family. Don's hobbies were watching sports, going to Nebraska games and classic cars and tractors. He also loved playing catch and sharing stories with his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Sandy, and son, Jeffrey J (Jennifer) Hilger of Wahoo; two grandchildren: Graeme and Ellese Hilger; brother and sister-in-law, Dave (Mary Jean) Hilger; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Chris) Alt; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Jane (Jim) Redler.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Slyvester and Emily Hilger; sister, Jeanette Hilger; parents-in-law, Walter and Jane Goetzinger; brother-in-law, Fred Bader; and sister-in-law, Judy Bader.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.