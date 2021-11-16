Donald Howe

Donald "Don" Howe

June 20, 1939 – November 7, 2021

Donald "Don" Howe, 82, of David City, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home in David City surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Home in David City, followed by a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation continued from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the church. Committal in St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors.

Don was born June 20, 1939, to Glen and Irene (Shaver) Howe in David City, Nebraska. Don's childhood was filled with racing shenanigans, farm chores and a true love for all things mechanical. He attended District 66 until his family moved to town in 1949. From there he attended David City High School and went on to finish Carburetor School in 1958.

That very same year Don began working for Louie Martin at the Amaco Station. Don worked on countless cars, changed more tires than anyone can count; not only would he fill your gas tank, but he would make sure your windows were clean and your tires were full, always giving service with a smile. In 1960 he joined the Army National Guard 134th Infantry Achieving the rank of sergeant. He was assigned to the mortar division earning Expert Badge with Auto Rifle Clasp. Don was stationed in South Carolina and was honorably discharged in 1966.

In 1962, while cruising around town in his hot rod, he met the love of his life, Marci. The two of them were married on July 25, 1964. Four children were born of this union. In 1962, he joined the David City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a certified EMT for several years. He was honored to have a son-in-law, grandson and four granddaughters follow in his footsteps, serving four months shy of 60 years. In the early '70s Don also became a Scout Master for his sons in the Boy Scouts that included trips to the Grand Canyon and Colorado. Don stayed active in the Boy Scouts until about the mid-1980s.

Don was a very humble and caring person, he knew how to fix most anything and was always willing to help a friend in need. One of the things he loved the most was undoubtedly his family. He was the biggest Scout fan at any sporting event, the best babysitter, a chauffeur, a plumber, a carpenter, a storyteller and a dancer. He gave the best hugs and told the funniest jokes and made the best mashed potatoes. He enjoyed going hunting, gambling and the occasional Old Mill Light. He will forever be missed, and his memory never forgotten. Don was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 57 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marci; children, Jeff Howe of David City, Sandy (Scott) Hoeft of David City, Randy (Michelle) Howe of Omaha and Michelle (Don) Clary of David City; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Howe of Omaha, Danielle (Ron) Siwirski of Omaha, Megan (Derek) Worm of David City, Broderick Hoeft of David City, Robin Howe of Omaha, Morgan Hoeft of David City, Lauren Hoeft of David City, Katherine Howe of Omaha, Madison Hoeft of David City and Annabelle Clary of David City; four great-grandchildren, Isaiah Howe, Roman Siwirski, Layton Worm and Rylee Siwirski; siblings, Shirley Fenning of Arcadia, California, James (Rita) Howe of Eagle and Robert Howe of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and countless cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, LaVerne Bearden-Howe; brother, Terry Howe; sister and brother-in-law, Norma (Lawerence) Kovar; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arlene (Ronald) Rea; brother-in-law, Ronald Rejda; and parents-in-law, Frank and Clara Rejda.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.