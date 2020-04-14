× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald D. Kozisek

October 17, 1936-April 12, 2020

Donald D. Kozisek, 83, of David City, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at david place in David City.

Private family services will be held Friday, April 17, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, followed by private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City. The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to david place in David City. They request no flowers, plants or statues at this time.

Donald Kozisek was born Oct. 17, 1936, on a farm near Bruno, to Raymond and Albina (Rerucha) Kozisek. He attended school in David City, and graduated from David City High School. He served in the United States Army from 1959-1961 in Korea. On Sept. 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to Joan Leitgeb at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. After their marriage, they lived near Brainard until moving to David City in 1969. Donald farmed and was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City.