Donald Liska

Donald "Don" Melvin Liska

July 10, 1938 - January 26, 2021

Donald "Don" Melvin Liska, 82, son of Edward A. and Eleanor (Mares) Liska, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Rosary will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church, 336 West Pine St. in Dwight, Nebraska, followed at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial. Private family inurnment at a later time. No reception will take place because of COVID concerns.

Donald "Don" Melvin Liska was born on July 10, 1938, in Dwight, Nebraska. Don attended grade school in the Dwight Public School and graduated from East Butler High School in Brainard, Nebraska, in 1956.

On Dec. 30, 1961, he was married to Mary Jo Hurt at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral in Lincoln, Nebraska. Two children were born to them: Linda and Brian.

Don's career in telecommunications took him to do work for Stromberg Carlson Corporation in Rochester, New York; Pioneer Telephone Corporation in Kingfisher, Oklahoma; and Great Plains Communications in Blair, Nebraska. He retired from Great Plains Communications in 2003, after working for them for 32 years.