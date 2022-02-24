Donald Novacek

Donald Paul Novacek

January 15, 1958 - February 15, 2022

Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Family received friends and the visitation will resume from 6-7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Rosary was at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.

Don's family moved to Steinauer, Nebraska in 1958 and later moved back to Dwight in 1965. He attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1976. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until he enlisted into the Nebraska Army National Guard. Don worked at Tenneco for 40 years until his passing. He was a member of the Dwight American Legion, Assumption Catholic Church and FCSLA in Dwight. Don, aka brother Boris by some family members, enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. He loved nature. He also loved his hunting dogs, playing cards and cooking fish at Pivos on Fridays for the past two years. Don liked to take trips, was a Nebraska Huskers fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Don didn't know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face, and he was a one of a kind. Every family needs to have an Uncle Don in their family, according to his nieces and nephews.