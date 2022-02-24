Donald Novacek

Donald Paul Novacek
January 15, 1958 - February 15, 2022
Donald Paul Novacek was born on Jan. 15, 1958, in David City, Nebraska to John H. and Laurine (Divis) Novacek and passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, in Ulysses, Nebraska at the age of 64 years and 1 month.
Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Family received friends and the visitation will resume from 6-7 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Rosary was at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight with Father Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.
Don's family moved to Steinauer, Nebraska in 1958 and later moved back to Dwight in 1965. He attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1976. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until he enlisted into the Nebraska Army National Guard. Don worked at Tenneco for 40 years until his passing. He was a member of the Dwight American Legion, Assumption Catholic Church and FCSLA in Dwight. Don, aka brother Boris by some family members, enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. He loved nature. He also loved his hunting dogs, playing cards and cooking fish at Pivos on Fridays for the past two years. Don liked to take trips, was a Nebraska Huskers fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Don didn't know a stranger. He always had a smile on his face, and he was a one of a kind. Every family needs to have an Uncle Don in their family, according to his nieces and nephews.
Survivors cherishing Don's memory include his siblings, Eloise Schwartz of Lincoln, David (Kathy) Novacek of Seward, Mary Kaye (Chuck) Kost of Lincoln, Lori (Dana) Miller of Gering and Clair (Barb) Novacek of Dwight; special friends, R. J. Prochaska, Chris Mastny and Tom Kocian; nieces and nephews, Luke Kost, Alayna Clouston, Noah Miller, Hunter Novacek, Russell Pond, Brendon Pond, Dusty Pond, Jessie Prochaska, Emmi Prochaska and Morgan Prochaska. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers, and memories of a life shared with Don.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joyce Novacek, James Novacek and John Novacek; brother-in-law, Larry Schwartz.
Memorials to the Novacek Family for the Village of Dwight.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight
Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com