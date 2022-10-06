Donald Primus

Donald Willard Primus

Donald Willard Primus was born on Dec. 17, 1948, to Fay and Edith (Shipley) Primus at Ewing, Nebraska. He attended local schools, graduating in 1967 from Loup County High School in Taylor, Nebraska. Don married Rose Forney on June 18, 2005, at the John and Florence Forney farm.

Don worked at Sullivan Motors gas station in St. Edward, Sapp Brothers, Behlen Mfg. Co. and Appleton Electric before retiring after 19 years of service.

Don enjoyed being with his family, wood working, fishing, camping, threshing with steam engines and playing cards. Don wrote many songs and enjoyed country music.

Survivors cherishing Don's memory include his wife, Rose Primus of Surprise; daughter, Lynn Giaffagione of Fremont; son, Kevin Primus of Oxford; stepson, John Einsphar of Columbus; stepdaughter, Barb Penny of Surprise; several grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Linda) Primus of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Bill (Pam )Forney of Columbus, Ben (Gayle) Forney of Bellwood, Russ (Linda )Forney of Richland, Matt (Bonnie) Forney of Bellwood, Ed (Abbi) Forney of Lyons and Shawn Forney of Bellwood; sisters-in-law, Angie London of Lincoln and Olivia (Roger) Remmers of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Duane and Lyle Primus; and sisters, Arlene and Thelma Primus.

A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Chermok Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Spearow officiating. Private family burial of ashes at a later date.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City in charge of arrangements.