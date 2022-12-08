Donald Schaecher

July 13, 1933—November 30, 2022

Donald J. Schaecher, 89, of Omaha, formerly of David City died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.

Per Don’s wishes, he was cremated and there will be no public viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Gretna, Nebraska. Burial of Ashes will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Don was born on July 13, 1933 in rural Platte Center, Nebraska, to Albert and Mary (Schumacher) Schaecher. He graduated from St Frances Catholic High School in Humphrey in 1951. He attended Jr. College in San Diego, California. He was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Paprocki at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Tarnov, Nebraska, on April, 21, 1956. To this union five children were born; Robert, Jayne, Mark, Carol and Kurt. They lived in Platte Country for four years before moving to David City, Nebraska, in 1960.

Don managed the Al-Fa Meal Company, owned and operated a package liquor store Southern XV, owned and operated Don Way Manufacturing; all in David City. Don enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives and he had a genuine interest in local events and discussing world issues. He always had a helping hand where his experience was needed. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City for 52 years and served as a lector. He was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gretna, Nebraska. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Tihen Council 1717. He was a member of the David City golf club, achieving a hole-in-one, twice. He was a member of David City Fellowship Club, David City Chamber of Commerce and a past president of the David City Jaycees.

After he retired in 1998, he and his wife, Dorothy, spent the winters in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2012 they moved to Omaha, Nebraska.

Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” of Omaha; daughters, Jayne (Heidi Schreiber) Schaecher of New Brighton, Minnesota, and Carol (Jason) Camp of San Anselmo, California; sons, Mark (Gwen) Schaecher of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kurt (Leslie) Schaecher of Ashland, Nebraska; granddaughters, Lauren, Madison and Kenedy Schaecher and Julie Forsman; grandsons, Harrison, Jackson, Carson Camp and Benjamin Schaecher; great-grandchildren, Kendyl, Brody and Landri Forsman of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters, Moreen Thiessen of Geneseo, Illinois, Marilyn Samuelson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, and Jolene Richardson of Blue Grass, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Marlee Schaecher of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Charlotte Jemison (Ray) of Columbus, Nebraska; and brothers-in-law, Richard Preister of Lindsay, Nebraska, and Melvin Schrant of Humphrey, Nebraska.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary (Schumacher) Schaecher; his mother and father-in-law, John P. and Mae (Cuba) Paprocki; son, Robert; brothers, Marvin, James, Kenneth and Perry; and sister, Bonnie Kozma. He is also preceded by numerous aunts, uncles, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.