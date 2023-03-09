Donald (Don) Semin
February 16, 1939 - February 26, 2023
Donald (Don) Semin, 84, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska, after stroke related complications.
A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, March 2 at St. Mary's Church in David City with Fr. Tony Schukei as celebrant. Burial was in the Ss. Peter and Mary Cemetery in rural Bellwood.
Don was born on Feb. 16, 1939, to Raymond and Helena (Steiner) Semin on a farm north of David City near Bruno. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1956. Don then attended Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney for a year before returning home to help out his family. He was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and the Knights of Columbus. On July 11, 1964, he married Joan Oberhauser at Holy Family Parish in Lindsay, Nebraska. They lived east of Bellwood on a farm for most of their marriage, then moved to David City after retiring. Don loved to farm and was also a loan officer at Bank of the Valley in Bellwood, Nebraska, for over 20 years. He was active in his church and community, having been a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for 47 years and St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Don's favorite activity by far was watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends' children in sporting activities
Survivors include six children, Steven Semin of Bellwood, Kimberly (Eric) Hamik of Kearney, Eric (Karie) Semin of David City, Beth (John) Schaub of David City, Jean (Ryan) Meister of David City and Kate Bailey of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Jane (Dwane) Mick of Columbus, Dianne (Keith) Beringer of Bellwood, Pat (Galen) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Jerry (Geri) Semin of Columbus, Carol (Jim) Sliva of Columbus, Shirley (Brad) Nelson of Columbus and Mary (Chuck) Prochaska of Kearney.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Semin; his parents; a grandson, James Schaub; one sister, Joyce Zywiec; three brothers-in-law, Lawrence “Ziggy” Zywiec, John "Jack" Oberhauser and Richard "Butch" Oberhauser; and two sisters-in-law, Geraldine “Zoucha” Semin and Karen "Choutka" Oberhauser.
The family has requested memorials for Mass offerings, St. Mary's Church or Aquinas High School.
Chermok Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.