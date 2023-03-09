Donald (Don) Semin

February 16, 1939 - February 26, 2023

Don was born on Feb. 16, 1939, to Raymond and Helena (Steiner) Semin on a farm north of David City near Bruno. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1956. Don then attended Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney for a year before returning home to help out his family. He was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and the Knights of Columbus. On July 11, 1964, he married Joan Oberhauser at Holy Family Parish in Lindsay, Nebraska. They lived east of Bellwood on a farm for most of their marriage, then moved to David City after retiring. Don loved to farm and was also a loan officer at Bank of the Valley in Bellwood, Nebraska, for over 20 years. He was active in his church and community, having been a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for 47 years and St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Don's favorite activity by far was watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends' children in sporting activities