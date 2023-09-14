Donna Biddle

December 19, 1963 - September 7, 2023

Donna Biddle, 59, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 7 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 12, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Burial was Sept. 13, 2023, at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Abie, Nebraska. Visitation was Sept. 11, 2023, at the church followed by a Vigil Prayers Service that same night.

Donna was born Dec. 19, 1963, to Ruth and Clair Biddle in Butler, Pennsylvania, the youngest of seven children.

She graduated in 1981 from Butler Area High School and went on to get her Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1985. She was a reporter for The Examiner in Independence, Missouri, and the Journal-Star in Lincoln, Nebraska, before working as a communications specialist for Lincoln Telephone and as a writer for The Write Place in Pella, Iowa. She finished her career working as a proofreader, writer and editor for SCORR Marketing in Kearney, retiring in January 2000, when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Donna married Steve Benesch on Oct. 1, 1994. They had two children together, Krista and Marcus. Donna loved gardening, reading books, and bike riding. She always knew how to make meals special, particularly holiday meals. Whether it was potato dumplings and corn casserole at Thanksgiving, seafood linguine on Christmas Eve, or pecan pancakes on Christmas morning, her family always knew they were in for a feast. She loved attending her children's events; voice recitals, operas, and many sporting events were her pride and joy.

Her survivors include her husband, Steve, of Kearney; daughter, Krista, of Dallas, Texas; and son, Marcus, of Omaha; siblings: Dorothy (Don) Wallace of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Janet Hancock of Butler, Pennsylvania, Ed (Barb) Biddle of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Pauline (John) Lee of Marietta, Ohio, Marilyn (Andy) Clarke of Taylors, South Carolina, and Jim (Terri) Biddle of Hanover, Pennsylvania; mother- and father-in-law, Fred and Henrietta Benesch of Octavia, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Theresa Lease of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mary Ellen (Merlyn) Haight of Sutton, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.