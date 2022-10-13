Donna Meyers

August 23, 1930—October 4, 2022

Donna L. Meyers, 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Omaha.

The funeral was held 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1930, in David City, Nebraska, to Arlie and Bessie (Slegl) Hascall.

Donna graduated from David City High School in 1947. She married Dale Meyers on Jan. 26, 1948, in Marysville, Kansas. They moved to Fremont in 1950 and Donna worked for Flynn & Larsen (Larsen International) for 50 years until she retired in 2020. Donna also worked part time for Full Circle Farm Services as an administrative assistant.

Donna was active volunteering for the Dodge County Election Board. She enjoyed time spent gardening, quilting, cooking, canning and working on crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (John) Tlamka of Fremont and Linda (Todd) Thompson of Ames; six grandchildren, Trisha, Jodi, Laci, Ford, Nic and Cody; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Marc Lachance of Florida.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brother, Gerald Hascall; and sisters, Doris Hascall and Beverly Lachance.

Memorials may be directed to Stuff the Cruiser Dodge County Sheriff Department.

