Donna Rae Steager

March 7, 1944 - May 19, 2023

Donna Rae Steager, 79, of Brainard, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Donna Rae Steager was born on March 7, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Joseph and Frances (Zetocha) Matejcek. She attended Yanka country school and was part of the first graduating class of 1962 from East Butler High School.

On Dec 27, 1969 she married Ben Steager at Holy Trinity, officiated by Father Danko. Three sons were born to them. Donna Rae was a farm wife, devoted mother, homemaker and baker. She had a deep love of the farm and animals.

Donna Rae was very active in the community. She helped organize for the Red Cross Blood Mobile, was a member and leader for 4-H and was on the board for the Butler County Senior Center. She was a member of the Holy Trinity parish, PCCW and quilters. She was a lifetime member and held several offices with the Brainard Legion Auxiliary.

Donna Rae is survived by her husband, Ben; sons, Robert (Lisa) Steager of Brainard, David (Michelle) Steager of Lincoln and Aaron Steager of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, May 23 at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard with Fr. Steven Snitily as celebrant. Burial was in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.