Doris "Jackie" Wrede

January 29, 1924 – July 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Carson Kain as Celebrant. Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, lasting until the service begins. Committal at David City Cemetery.

Doris "Jackie" Wrede was born Jan. 29, 1924, at David City, Nebraska, to Henry and Anna (Meysenberg) Lukassen. She attended school in Brainard and graduated from Brainard High School. She later attended the electronic radio television institute and railroad construction, working for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1943 during WWII. On Jan. 29, 1948, Jackie was united in marriage to Donald Wrede at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. Jackie enjoyed gardening and canning and loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was a member of the PCCW and a past church board member. Jackie was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.