Doris Ann Pollock
January 26, 1928 - October 12, 2021
Doris Ann Pollock was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Rising City, Nebraska and passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on Oct. 12, 2021 at the age of 93.
Memorial Service will be private. Cremation inurnment at Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church Altar Flowers: https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Form/28099c3d-e4b1-439d-a855-ef1a6330cf0b (Designee: Doris Pollock Designation: Altar Flowers).
Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.