Doris Shonka

Doris A. Shonka

December 6, 1941 - January 4, 2022

Doris A. Shonka passed away at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, five days after her beloved husband, Ernie.

A Funeral Mass for both Ernie and Doris was held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses, Nebraska. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ulysses.

Doris Ann (Malovec) Shonka was born on Dec. 6, 1941, on a farm near Brainard Nebraska. She was the second child of Louis and Frances (Zegers) Malovec. She attended Holy Trinity grade school in Brainard and graduated from Brainard high school in 1959. After high school she worked at First National Bank in David City from 1959 to 1963.

Doris was united in marriage to Ernie Shonka Jr. on May 26, 1962 at Immaculate Conception church in Ulysses, Nebraska. They raised six children near Shelby, Nebraska, and moved to the homeplace to farm near Surprise, Nebraska. Doris was a homemaker and farmed full time. She was a member of the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters and Deanery. She loved flowers, canning, baking and bird watching. She loved following all of her children and grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed vacations with all her family.

Doris is survived by her sons: Keith (Karen) of Bellwood; Dave (Renee) and Gregg (Amy) of Lincoln; and Chris (Veronica) of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Beran and Sherri (Jason) Suelter of Lincoln; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Chemelka; Betty (Alvin) Wellman; Delores Stuhr;and Aggie Shonka; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; son, Kenny; parents, Louis and Frances Malovec; brother, Don Malovec; sister, Janet Malovec; and brothers-in-law, Willie Shonka, Mike Birkel, Tony Stuhr and Jimmy Chmelka.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, plants and statutes, memorials be directed to Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Immaculate Conception Church or Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln.

Arrangements in care of Chermok Funeral Home of David City.