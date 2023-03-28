Dorothy A. Kobza

July 5, 1931 - March 26, 2023

Dorothy A. Kobza was born on July 5, 1931, in Brainard, Nebraska, to Adolph and Bernice (Coufal) Divis and passed away on March 26, 2023, in Gretna, Nebraska, at the age of 91 years, 8 months and 21 days.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating the Mass. A graveside service will follow at the Seward Cemetery.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children and their spouses, Janice (Gregg) Schnack of Gretna, Judith (Dave) Walahoski of Loudon, Tennessee, Bernard J. “Bud” (Vickey) Kobza of Papillion; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Louise (Bob) Prochaska of Norfolk; one sister-in-law, Ruth Divis of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard C. Kobza; parents, Adolph and Bernice (Coufal) Divis; and brother, Kenneth Divis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seward Library, Seward Senior Center, Masses to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or to the Gretna Fire and Rescue Department.