Dorothy Byers

Dorothy A. Byers

October 6, 1933-April 27, 2020

Dorothy A. Byers, 86, of Columbus, formerly of David City, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her sister's residence in Stanton.

A Memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. Social distancing at the service will be maintained.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 6, 1933, on a farm south of Pilger, to Louis W. and Dorothy E. (Blank) Belz. Her family moved to Stanton when she was 10, and she attended Stanton Public Schools. She was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stanton and became a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith.

She graduated from Stanton High School in 1951, and attended Wayne State College. She was an active member of Tau Beta Sigma, Honorary Band Fraternity, and a member of Beta Theta Chapter of the Kappa Pi Art Fraternity. She finished in three and a half years from Wayne State College, with graduation in spring of 1955.

Upon graduation, she spent her career teaching in Columbus, Norfolk, Hastings, Wolbach, Palmer, Scribner and David City. Throughout her career she taught art, social studies, science, and was a media specialist. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority.