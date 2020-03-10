Dorothy E. Harris

June 9, 1920-March 3, 2020

Dorothy E. Harris, 99, of Bellwood, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence in Bellwood.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Bellwood United Methodist Church in Bellwood. Burial was in the Bellwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Bellwood United Methodist Church, 606 Warren St., Bellwood, NE 68624.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy was born on June 9, 1920, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Dorothy graduated from high school in Spencer, Iowa. Following graduation, she married Leonard (Bud) Harris on June 22, 1939, in Spencer. Initially, they farmed in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Bud started racing horses at county fairs and after his father's death, left farming to race and train thoroughbred horses full time. They were the loving parents of 12 children: six boys and six girls.