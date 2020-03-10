Dorothy E. Harris
June 9, 1920-March 3, 2020
Dorothy E. Harris, 99, of Bellwood, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence in Bellwood.
A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Bellwood United Methodist Church in Bellwood. Burial was in the Bellwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Bellwood United Methodist Church, 606 Warren St., Bellwood, NE 68624.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy was born on June 9, 1920, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Dorothy graduated from high school in Spencer, Iowa. Following graduation, she married Leonard (Bud) Harris on June 22, 1939, in Spencer. Initially, they farmed in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Bud started racing horses at county fairs and after his father's death, left farming to race and train thoroughbred horses full time. They were the loving parents of 12 children: six boys and six girls.
Following Bud's death in 1966, Dorothy continued to race horses for three years with the help of her children. She subsequently worked at Dale Electronics and D&L in Columbus. Dorothy believed you are never too old to learn something new. At the age of 66, she attended Southeast Community College and received a food service superintendent diploma. She used her education as supervisor in the kitchen at david place in David City. She enjoyed working in food service since cooking for her 12 children helped prepare her to cook mass quantities of food.
Dorothy was active in the Bellwood United Methodist Church and Rebekah Lodge. She was an avid seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved to travel and sing. Family members have loving memories of all her stories and songs. She was a wonderful teacher and powerful role model.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Nancy Gillpatrick; six sons: Leonard, Thomas (Midge), Charles (Janet), Davy (Deborah), Danny (Cindy Wolfe) and Roy (Denise) Harris; four daughters: Katherine Walton, Dorothy Cheevers, Sally Muckey and Jola (Billy) Carnes Jr; 38 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren, and 29 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida (McClelland) Gillpatrick; husband, Leonard (Bud) Harris; five brothers: Joseph, Russel, Louis, William and Richard Gillpatrick; three sisters: Cornelia Currier, Susan Morgan and Ruth Fagen; two daughters: Sandra Rettele and Nora Jean Neely; one daughter-in-law, Sue Harris; and four sons-in-law: Albert Walton, Gary Cheevers, Dale Neely Sr. and Jerry Rettele.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City