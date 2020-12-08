Dorothy Evans

Dorothy M. Evans

July 28, 1934 – November 27, 2020

Dorothy M. Evans, 86, of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate, with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Dorothy M. (Rejda) (Dolezal) Evans, daughter of Joseph A. and Helen A. (Shonka) Rejda, was born July 28, 1934, in Bruno, Nebraska. Dorothy attended school through the third grade in Bruno, before the family moved to Brainard, Nebraska, where the family operated a general store. She worked with her parents and grandparents in the family business and graduated from Brainard High School in 1952. After graduation, Dorothy continued to work in the store until marrying Arnold F. Dolezal in 1953. To this union, she was blessed with four children, Ronald, Sharon, Shirley and Laurie.