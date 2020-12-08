Dorothy Evans

Dorothy M. Evans
July 28, 1934 – November 27, 2020
Dorothy M. Evans, 86, of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Glenn Wapelhorst will officiate, with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Dorothy M. (Rejda) (Dolezal) Evans, daughter of Joseph A. and Helen A. (Shonka) Rejda, was born July 28, 1934, in Bruno, Nebraska. Dorothy attended school through the third grade in Bruno, before the family moved to Brainard, Nebraska, where the family operated a general store. She worked with her parents and grandparents in the family business and graduated from Brainard High School in 1952. After graduation, Dorothy continued to work in the store until marrying Arnold F. Dolezal in 1953. To this union, she was blessed with four children, Ronald, Sharon, Shirley and Laurie.
Dorothy raised her family in the Bellwood, Nebraska, and Butler County areas, working very hard on the farm, driving a tractor, doing field work, milking cows, canning and keeping the operation going. While living on the farm, she found her joy in her children, her flowers, baking bread every Friday or Saturday and her many cats. After leaving the farm, Dorothy moved to Norfolk, and attended Northeast Community College, receiving training in office management and clerical work. With her education, she began working as a secretary for Charles Caskey at Northeast Nebraska Title and Escrow in Norfolk for many years, until retiring in 2011.
On April 29, 1995, Dorothy was married to Samuel Edward Evans III, at Christ is King Church in Norfolk, Nebraska. Dorothy and Sam had a very happy life and made many wonderful memories during their time together.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Steve) Brown of Valentine, Nebraska, Shirley (John) Schmitt of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Laurie (Anton) Johnson of Englewood, Colorado; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Audrey) Rejda of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters, Rose (Bob) Codr of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Chris (Greg) Royal of Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Dolezal; and her husband, Sam Evans.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
