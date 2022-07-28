Dorothy Hladky

Dorothy M. (Rezac) Hladky
June 20, 1930 - July 14, 2022
Dorothy M. (Rezac) Hladky, 92, of David City died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
A funeral mass was held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. Brian Connor officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Dorothy M. Hladky was born June 20, 1930, at David City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Anna (Semin) Svoboda. Dorothy graduated from David City High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation, she married Richard Rezac on Dec. 29, 1949, in David City. One son was born to this union. Richard passed away in January of 1980. Dorothy then married Joseph Hladky in October of 1981. They moved into David City from the farm in 1981, where she continued to raise large vegetable and flower gardens, which were her pride and joy. She also was an excellent baker, known for her pies and kolaches. She enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and going to many dances. Dorothy treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Ken (Peggy) Rezac of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Cindy (Mike) Nehe of Lincoln and Lori (Kevin) Keller of Kearney; three great-grandchildren, Collin and Emma Nehe and Kennedy Keller.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard in 1980; and her husband, Joseph in 2000.
In lieu of flowers, plants or statues, memorials may be directed in care of the family for later designation for the purchase of Christmas flowers at St. Mary's Church in Dorothy's memory.