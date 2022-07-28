Dorothy Hladky

Dorothy M. (Rezac) Hladky

June 20, 1930 - July 14, 2022

Dorothy M. Hladky was born June 20, 1930, at David City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Anna (Semin) Svoboda. Dorothy graduated from David City High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation, she married Richard Rezac on Dec. 29, 1949, in David City. One son was born to this union. Richard passed away in January of 1980. Dorothy then married Joseph Hladky in October of 1981. They moved into David City from the farm in 1981, where she continued to raise large vegetable and flower gardens, which were her pride and joy. She also was an excellent baker, known for her pies and kolaches. She enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and going to many dances. Dorothy treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.