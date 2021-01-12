Douglas Schindel

Doug enjoyed repairing and selling electric motors and the relationships he built with customers. His pride was restoring his International 560 tractor and antique gas pump, collecting antiques and memorabilia, working on his acreage and red shed, hunting and fishing, playing cards and watching his favorite TV show, “Gunsmoke,” or any John Wayne movie. Doug also enjoyed spending quality time with his grandkids, family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand with any project that involved his boys. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids' events and taking them any chance he could to spoil them. It seemed Doug couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew, always striking up a conversation. He had a smile and sarcastic attitude that will be remembered by all.