Douglas Schindel

Douglas Allen Schindel
August 17, 1962 – January 4, 2021
Douglas Allen Schindel, 58, of rural Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart and Pastor Joe Krepel officiating. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Private family interment. Masks are required at church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Monday.
Doug was born on Aug. 17, 1962, to Gregg Schindel and Nancy (Beaulieu) Nightingale in Le Mars, Iowa. He attended grade school in Columbus and middle school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Doug attended high school in Silver Creek, Nebraska, graduating from Silver Creek High School in 1980. He attended Central Community College in Grand Island, receiving his diploma in Electrical Maintenance and Certificates in Electrical Code, Electrical Maintenance and Industrial Systems. Doug worked for Cornhusker Public Power District for 11 years, Colin Electric Motor Service Company for 18 years, and closed out his working career at D & K Agri Sales and Vishay Dale.
On July 23, 1988, Doug was united in marriage to Michelle Williamson in Columbus. To this union were born four children, Brandon (1990), Joshua (1993), Nicholas (1995) and Jacob (1998).
Doug was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Osceola Masonic Lodge #65, Izaak Walton League of America, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.
Doug enjoyed repairing and selling electric motors and the relationships he built with customers. His pride was restoring his International 560 tractor and antique gas pump, collecting antiques and memorabilia, working on his acreage and red shed, hunting and fishing, playing cards and watching his favorite TV show, “Gunsmoke,” or any John Wayne movie. Doug also enjoyed spending quality time with his grandkids, family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand with any project that involved his boys. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids' events and taking them any chance he could to spoil them. It seemed Doug couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew, always striking up a conversation. He had a smile and sarcastic attitude that will be remembered by all.
Doug is survived by his wife, Michelle Schindel of Columbus, Nebraska; sons, Brandon (Katie) Schindel of Columbus, Joshua (Callan Fuchser) Schindel of Columbus, Nicholas (Julia McGuire) of LaVista, Nebraska, and Jacob Schindel of Columbus; grandchildren, Jordie and Bentley Schindel of Columbus; granddogs: Zeus, Lena, Herb, Remi and Ember; father, Gregg (Sally) Schindel of Scottsdale, Arizona; mother, Nancy (Jerry) Nightingale of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sisters, Cindy (Tom) Mittermeier of Omaha, Nebraska, Dodie (Rod) Warren of Omaha, and Diana (Warren) Nyffeler of Elkhorn; nieces, Taylor Mittermeier and Hannah Mittermeier of Omaha; special buddy, Charlie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald and Dolores Schindel and Tom and Elsie Beaulieu.
Memorials are suggested to those of the family choice
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.