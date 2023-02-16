Duane C. 'Gus' Hottovy
September 8, 1948 - February 7, 2023
Duane C. “Gus” Hottovy was born on Sept. 8, 1948, in David City, Nebraska, to Charles D. and Lorraine M. (Walla) Hottovy and passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, in Dwight, Nebraska, at the age of 74 years, 4 months and 30 days.
Duane grew up and lived his entire life in the Dwight area. He attended Assumption Grade School and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1966. On Oct. 20, 1967, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Klondike AR22. Deployments included Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on June 12, 1969. After working at Hughes Brothers, Inc., in Seward for a short time Duane returned to the family farm where he made farming his career. After his parents' passing he continued farming alongside his brother, Chuck, where they fed cattle and raised grain crops. In his free time, Duane enjoyed going out to eat with close friends and jokingly giving all friends and family a hard time. He was very social and always had a smile on his face.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his siblings, Chuck Hottovy Jr. of Dwight, Bonnie (Bob) Knievel of Frederick, Maryland, and Joyce (Dave) Policky of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Rachelle (Mark) Schofield, Erica (Mike) Songer, Steve Knievel, Michaela (Kevin) Fay, Jeff (Richelle) Policky, Kyle Policky and Eric Policky (fiancée, Jessica Nieman); eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Duane.