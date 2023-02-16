Duane C. 'Gus' Hottovy

September 8, 1948 - February 7, 2023

Duane grew up and lived his entire life in the Dwight area. He attended Assumption Grade School and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1966. On Oct. 20, 1967, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Klondike AR22. Deployments included Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on June 12, 1969. After working at Hughes Brothers, Inc., in Seward for a short time Duane returned to the family farm where he made farming his career. After his parents' passing he continued farming alongside his brother, Chuck, where they fed cattle and raised grain crops. In his free time, Duane enjoyed going out to eat with close friends and jokingly giving all friends and family a hard time. He was very social and always had a smile on his face.