Duane Ratkovec

December 21, 1951 - March 14, 2022

Respected by many, Duane was the hardest working man you've ever met, with a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. He was always willing to help, even when it would set him back on his farming duties. As good as he was at sharing his stories, he was just as good of a listener. Duane was an inspiration to all. He loved his beautiful wife, Mary, and being able to farm more than anything in this world. Duane's faith was strong and he made sure he'd get himself and Mary to church every week. His love, hard work ethic, drive, humbleness and sense of pride was unmatched. Duane had a deep love and appreciation for the ones closest to him. Duane worked hard to keep his farm going; he often said, “Just one more year and I'll retire.” Duane was a man of many hats and was always there to lend a hand in time of need, even babysitting children while combining his fields. To relax, he enjoyed going to church, sitting out by the pool, watching his grandchildren play or enjoying a good steak.