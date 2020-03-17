Duane Smith

January 1, 1960-March 11, 2020

Duane Smith, 60, of David City, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, with committal at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Duane was born Jan. 1, 1960, in David City, to Richard and Elizabeth (Stevens) Smith. He attended David City schools and graduated from David City High School. He drove a fuel truck for North Side in David City. Duane loved Chevy C-10 pickups of the 1967-1972 vintage. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved working in his shop. He enjoyed playing pool with friends and loved spending time with the grandkids.

Duane is survived by his two sons, Dustin (Casey Brandl) and Devin, all of David City; two grandchildren, Caydance and Maverick; three sisters: Darlene (Jim) Tannehill of Norfolk, Demaris Smith of David City and Diane Schmid of Ottumwa, Iowa; and four brothers: Richard (Debbie) Smith and Don Smith, all of San Diego, California, Dale Smith of Santee, California and Dave Smith of David City.